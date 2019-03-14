Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stake Decreased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

