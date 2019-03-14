Musicoin (MUSIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Musicoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $6,572.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.03411104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin (MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,421,852,288 coins. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

