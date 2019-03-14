MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 119,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $143,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,837.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,027 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,060. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $201.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

