MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $34.38 Million in Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after buying an additional 554,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 17,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Comerica to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

