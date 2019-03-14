MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 118,800 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 312.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.42% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,451,000 after purchasing an additional 505,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,974,000 after purchasing an additional 490,622 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 493,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,892 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,231,000. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of DNB stock remained flat at $$144.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

