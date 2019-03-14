MSG Networks Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSG Networks in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSGN. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 446.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

