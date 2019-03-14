Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,205,000.

MDYG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

