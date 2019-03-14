Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 482,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 81,565 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 116,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 13,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,542. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-sells-1068-shares-of-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-intl-etf-intf.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.