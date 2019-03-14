Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 29,723 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 1,137,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,672. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-buys-29723-shares-of-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq.html.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.