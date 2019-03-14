Morgan Stanley Sells 93,016 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Trueblue worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,049,000 after buying an additional 309,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,100,000 after buying an additional 220,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $19,464,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 3.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.78. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/morgan-stanley-sells-93016-shares-of-trueblue-inc-tbi.html.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.