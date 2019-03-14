Morgan Stanley Has $1.92 Million Position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $653,000.

Shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

