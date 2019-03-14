Morgan Stanley Boosts BCE (BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.95.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.27. 1,120,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,543. BCE has a 1-year low of C$50.72 and a 1-year high of C$59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.72000003520108 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

