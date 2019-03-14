Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (APF) Increases Dividend to $1.91 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.915 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.15.
Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE APF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,198. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.