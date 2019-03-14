Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.915 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.15.

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund alerts:

NYSE APF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,198. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/morgan-stanley-asia-pacific-fund-inc-apf-increases-dividend-to-1-91-per-share.html.

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.