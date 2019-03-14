Monster Beverage (MNST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.39 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

