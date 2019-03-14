Moneynet Market Cap Hits $422,998.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit and CoinZest. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $422,998.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moneynet Token Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet's total supply is 27,927,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,909,042,723 tokens. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io .

The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

Moneynet Token Trading

Moneynet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

