MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $56,376.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023058 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 153,308,321 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

