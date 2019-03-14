Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 887,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-position-raised-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.