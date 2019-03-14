Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $37.79

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.69, but opened at $37.79. Momo shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 5084994 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TH Capital cut their price target on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. Momo had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

