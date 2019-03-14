Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,905,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,884,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,771,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $251.69.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $987,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,173.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-shares-sold-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.