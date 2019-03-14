Miramont Resources (MONT) Shares Up 7.8%

Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 418,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,629% from the average session volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

