Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 316.11%.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,142,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

