Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ViaSat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.88. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $6,139,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $10,278,629 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James increased their target price on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

