Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $708,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 306,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.22 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $4,897,898.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $101,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

