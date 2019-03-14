Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $788,000 Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,894 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,184,565 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $788,000 Position in Hershey Co (HSY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-has-788000-position-in-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.