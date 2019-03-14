Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $765,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $475,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $373,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $625,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 293,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

