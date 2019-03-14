Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.47. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $44,752.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,890 shares of company stock worth $96,159. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/minerva-neurosciences-nerv-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.