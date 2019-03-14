Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $91.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $73.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $339.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $341.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.49 million, with estimates ranging from $419.25 million to $423.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $94,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,781 shares of company stock worth $21,760,727. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,896,000 after purchasing an additional 411,403 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 708,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 155,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.00.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

