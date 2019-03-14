Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $82.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $60.32 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.25). Millicom International Cellular had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the provision of cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It operates through the Latin America and Africa segments. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.