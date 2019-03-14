Midstates Petroleum (MPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 55.81%.

Midstates Petroleum stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $202.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58. Midstates Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Midstates Petroleum news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 1,706,949 shares of Midstates Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $17,069,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 112.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 361,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469 shares during the last quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 256,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 31.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

