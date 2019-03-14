Middleby Corp (MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.80.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Middleby by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Middleby by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 430,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,120. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $756.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

