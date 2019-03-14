Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Decreased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 456.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $850.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

