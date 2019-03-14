Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

