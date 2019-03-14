Methanex (MX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$75.24 and last traded at C$75.38. 207,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 310,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500000128826 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

