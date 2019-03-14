MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $430,556.00 and $38,565.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.06 or 0.16761109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046356 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,805,953 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

