Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Leerink Swann raised Mersana Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

