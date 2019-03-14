Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after buying an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after buying an additional 21,127,887 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,653,000 after buying an additional 8,032,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.60 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 135,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $10,853,108.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,599 shares of company stock worth $54,627,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

