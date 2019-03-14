Mercadolibre (MELI) PT Raised to $535.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research to $535.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $507.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $514.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 125,484 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

