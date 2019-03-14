Menta Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. 47,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/menta-capital-llc-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-hillenbrand-inc-hi.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.