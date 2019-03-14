Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 104,494 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Menta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $486,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,256.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 392,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $18,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 143,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,857. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

