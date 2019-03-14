Menta Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Boston Properties comprises 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,062. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

