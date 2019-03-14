Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLNX. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.27.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $118.15 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,929,000 after buying an additional 279,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

