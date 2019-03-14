Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Short Interest Up 49.4% in February

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 890,569 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 15th total of 596,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

