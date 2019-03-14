Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,216 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,186 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

