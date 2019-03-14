Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.34.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 36 properties representing approximately 2.84 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.