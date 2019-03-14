Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.34.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 36 properties representing approximately 2.84 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

