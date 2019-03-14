Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $303.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,689,299.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

