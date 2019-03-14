MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEGEF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 49,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,940. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

