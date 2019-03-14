MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEGEF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 49,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,940. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

