Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

NYSE MDT opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

