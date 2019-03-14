Mayan Energy (MYN) Shares Down 11.2%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN)’s share price traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 3,375,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Mayan Energy Company Profile (LON:MYN)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

