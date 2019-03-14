Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 195,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

