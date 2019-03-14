Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 195,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
